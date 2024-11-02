Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.37), with a volume of 92254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eurocell Price Performance

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,672.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,737.91). Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

