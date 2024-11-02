European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.48 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.07). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 294,481 shares.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,023.21). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.