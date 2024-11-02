Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.25. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVLV. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk cut Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

