Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $453.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.