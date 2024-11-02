Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has released its 8-K filing detailing the Investor Relations Data Summary for the third quarter of 2024. The report aims to assist investors in assessing the financial results of the company for the mentioned period. Here are some key highlights from the disclosure:

**Earnings and Expenses:**

– Net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) stood at $8,610 million during the third quarter of 2024.

– The earnings per common share and per common share assuming dilution were $1.92 for the same period.

– Capital and Exploration Expenditures totaled $7,159 million cumulatively for 3Q24.

– Cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital stood at $15,362 million for the mentioned quarter.

**Segment Performance:**– The Upstream earnings from the United States and non-U.S. regions were $1,686 million and $4,472 million respectively for 3Q24.– Energy Products from the U.S. generated $517 million in earnings while Non-U.S. Energy Products earnings were $792 million.– Chemical Products recorded earnings of $893 million, with significant contributions from both the U.S. and non-U.S. regions.– Specialty Products also performed well, with a total of $794 million in earnings during the third quarter.

**Production and Sales:**

– Exxon Mobil’s worldwide liquids production saw an increase to 3,187 kbd compared to previous quarters.

– Refinery throughput for the company in various regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific remained steady.

– Energy Products and Chemical Products sales showcased a global distribution with notable figures in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets.

**Financial Overview by Segment:**

– The report provides a detailed financial overview of segments like Olefins & Polyolefins, Intermediates & Derivatives, Advanced Polymer Solutions, Refining, and Technology.

– Capital spending and cash balances at the end of 3Q24 were clarified, demonstrating a strategic financial management approach by the company.

This comprehensive Investor Relations Data Summary provides a glimpse into Exxon Mobil’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the third quarter of 2024. Investors and stakeholders can utilize this information to gauge the company’s growth trajectory and financial stability.

