EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from EZZ Life Science’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
EZZ Life Science Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
EZZ Life Science Company Profile
