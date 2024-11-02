F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,973 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 432,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

