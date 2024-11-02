F M Investments LLC Has $18.58 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,871. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

