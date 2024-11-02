F M Investments LLC Sells 172 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

F M Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Post by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Post by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Post by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Post by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Post Stock Up 0.5 %
POST traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 408,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,613. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.63.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Post Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
