Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 3.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $80,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,988.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $879.69 and a 52-week high of $2,103.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,907.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,607.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

