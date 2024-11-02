Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF comprises about 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,206,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,198,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 305.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 233,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 175,693 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000.

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $49.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

