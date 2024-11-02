Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 656.8% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $205.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $210.83.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

