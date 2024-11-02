Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 157.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,105 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 228.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 111,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 271,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

