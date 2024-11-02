Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,959 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHY. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 369,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 241,422 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,124,000. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 129,795 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

