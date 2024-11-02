Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,737 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS DFIC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

