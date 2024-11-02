Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.66 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 118,275 shares.

Feedback Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.93 million, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.21.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

