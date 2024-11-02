Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.12, with a volume of 241606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.