Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 264,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,236. The firm has a market cap of $644.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

