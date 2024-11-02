Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.
Fidus Investment Price Performance
Shares of FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 264,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,236. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
