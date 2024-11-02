Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,028,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

