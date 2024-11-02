Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 33,148 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,148 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

