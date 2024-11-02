Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 702 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 587,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 407,625 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408,492 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7,942.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 252,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 249,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.