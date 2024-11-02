Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

