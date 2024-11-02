Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after acquiring an additional 328,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after buying an additional 316,909 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,540,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.214 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.