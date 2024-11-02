Financial Survey: Positron (POSC) & Its Peers

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Positron to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Positron has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.08% -83.97% -27.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Positron and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron Competitors 287 826 2136 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,878.01%. Given Positron’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Positron has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.13 Positron Competitors $953.21 million $79.50 million 9.84

Positron’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Positron competitors beat Positron on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

