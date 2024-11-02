First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $10.77. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 8,109 shares trading hands.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.30.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

