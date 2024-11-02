First Interstate Bank Buys 357,771 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,771 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $45,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 229,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 247,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,053 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

