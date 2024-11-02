First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $4,016,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hawkins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hawkins by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.40. 152,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.61.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

