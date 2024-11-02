First Interstate Bank Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323,738. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

