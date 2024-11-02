First Interstate Bank Invests $734,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,454,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,860. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.