First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 110 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $580.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.53 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.92.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

