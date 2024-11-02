First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 248 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $323.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

