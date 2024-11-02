First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,820 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.78 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

