First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,359 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.