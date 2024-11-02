First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,785 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 542,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,041. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.