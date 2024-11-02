Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) SVP Michael Eugene Lee Sells 1,500 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 21.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on FSBC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 141,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 320.7% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

