Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.90-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.79 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.390-2.510 EPS.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

