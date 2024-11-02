Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.65-1.75 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $103.76. 1,190,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

