Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

