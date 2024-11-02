Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $247.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $190.95 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

