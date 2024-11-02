Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 2,321 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 798,883 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,618,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $84.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

