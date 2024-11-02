Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $28.84 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

