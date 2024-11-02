Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

