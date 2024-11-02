Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

