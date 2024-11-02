Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 4,178 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 809,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.