Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.84 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.08). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,591,021 shares trading hands.

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £468.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4,120.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.85.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is -40,000.00%.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

