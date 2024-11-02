Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FET stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $68,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,445.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
