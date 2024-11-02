Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Freedom Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FRHC stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.