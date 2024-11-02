Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,300 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freedom Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freedom Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Freedom by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom by 901.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Freedom by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.