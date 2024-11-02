Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires 11,097 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after buying an additional 1,602,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,749 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 520,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 997,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

