Fullcircle Wealth LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2,882.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 239,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 231,826 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

